Overview of Dr. Zev Shulkin, MD

Dr. Zev Shulkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Shulkin works at Ophthalmic Plastics and Reconstruction in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.