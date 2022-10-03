Dr. Zev Shulkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shulkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zev Shulkin, MD
Dr. Zev Shulkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Ophthalmic Plastics and Reconstruction7777 Forest Ln Ste C200, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7999
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I was referred to Dr. Shulkin and I am forever grateful. He is so focused on helping his patients and cares deeply about healing their eye problems. I highly recommend him.
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor University Medical Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Dr. Shulkin speaks Spanish.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulkin.
