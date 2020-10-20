Dr. Zhi Mao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhi Mao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zhi Mao, MD
Dr. Zhi Mao, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Mao works at
Dr. Mao's Office Locations
-
1
North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Plano1600 Coit Rd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 295-9660
-
2
North Texas Kidney Disease Associates - Carrollton4240 International Pkwy Ste 154, Carrollton, TX 75007 Directions (469) 574-0464
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mao?
I have seeing Dr Mao for several years. I’m 74. Been to many doctors in my lifetime. I would highly recommend Dr Mao. He takes the time to discuss not only your medical need, but your overall needs, like not just bringing your list of medicine, but he goes over it and advises about what you are taking. I’ve had problems not only with my kidneys, but my bladder also. He is working closely with the Urology doctor to help resolve my issues. This is outstanding. He demeanor and infectious smile make you welcomed.
About Dr. Zhi Mao, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1609087600
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Med Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Southwestern Med Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Nephrology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mao accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mao works at
Dr. Mao has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Dehydration and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mao speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.