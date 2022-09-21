Dr. Ziad Amr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziad Amr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ziad Amr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from The University Of Jordan|University of Jordan and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Amr works at
Locations
Houston Surgical Group - Dotson Road13219 Dotson Rd Ste 210, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (713) 379-7218Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Houston Surgical Group - Northwest Freeway21208 Northwest Fwy Ste 100, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (713) 347-3883
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My brother had surgery last week for three hernias. One was very large and involved the sigmoid colon. Surgery was very involved and took almost five hours. I was kept apprised of progress with several texts from the OR. Here’s the amazing part: he never experienced any pain afterwards and was going up and down stairs within two days. The doctor and his staff were readily available for him when he had questions. Without hesitation, I highly recommend this very capable and caring physician.
About Dr. Ziad Amr, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1245410562
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital|The Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Al-Hussein Hospital
- The University Of Jordan|University of Jordan
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Amr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Amr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amr works at
Dr. Amr has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amr speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Amr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.