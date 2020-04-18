Overview

Dr. Ziad Khoury, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Khoury works at Central PA Cardiology in Altoona, PA with other offices in Patton, PA and Everett, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.