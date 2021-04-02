Overview

Dr. Zofia Drzymalski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Drzymalski works at CapitalCare Family Practice Rotterdam, Community Care Physicians in Schenectady, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.