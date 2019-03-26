Overview

Dr. Zohair Raza, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Raza works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.