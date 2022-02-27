Overview of Dr. Zola N'Dandu, MD

Dr. Zola N'Dandu, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School - Norfolk, VA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.



Dr. N'Dandu works at Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner in Kenner, LA with other offices in La Place, LA and Lutcher, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.