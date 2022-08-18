Overview of Dr. Zoraida Navarro, MD

Dr. Zoraida Navarro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Navarro works at Vein Centre of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.