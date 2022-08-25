Dr. Zoyla Almeida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almeida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoyla Almeida, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zoyla Almeida, MD
Dr. Zoyla Almeida, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They completed their fellowship with 2005
Dr. Almeida works at
Dr. Almeida's Office Locations
Florida Gynecologic Oncology Center4855 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste B13, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 546-9954
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Almeida is an excellent doctor, very assertive in her medical considerations. My daughter and I are her patients and we are very satisfied with her and her support group in the office.
About Dr. Zoyla Almeida, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1154301984
Education & Certifications
- 2005
- 2001|University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almeida has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almeida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almeida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almeida works at
Dr. Almeida has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Ovarian Cysts and Bowenoid Papulosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almeida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Almeida. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almeida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almeida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almeida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.