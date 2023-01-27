Overview

Dr. Zsuzsanna Fazekas, MD is a Dermatologist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Fazekas works at Stow-Falls Medical Outpatient Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.