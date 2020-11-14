Dr. Zuhair Peracha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peracha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zuhair Peracha, MD
Overview of Dr. Zuhair Peracha, MD
Dr. Zuhair Peracha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroe, MI.
Dr. Peracha's Office Locations
Eye Surgeons Associates725 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 242-2727Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eye Surgeons Associates Canton8538 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 459-1111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to see Dr. Peracha for over a year and can’t say enough about his care. From entering his office and working with his kind receptionists, to the cleanliness and order of his treatment room, all the way to the check out process – his office and professionalism is second to none. As for the care he provides I truly appreciated his approach of treating me as a whole, not a collection of potential disparate problems. In his practice he seems to be able to manage his time in such a way that he gives himself time to think and focus on me as his patient – no hurried review of my file as he scampers from his previous patient in the next room, and therefore no rush out the door to his next patient. That’s really nice, and not like the typical doctor. He truly cares about me as a patient and as an individual.
About Dr. Zuhair Peracha, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1790075620
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
