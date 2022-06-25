Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed, MD
Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Care Givers Home Health LLC1750 E Grand River Ave Ste 103, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (989) 403-6026
Healthy Minds240 S Bridge St, Dewitt, MI 48820 Directions (517) 277-0200
Psych. One Pllc2390 Woodlake Dr Ste 380, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 333-7113
Healthy Minds4763 S Old US Highway 23 Ste C1, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (517) 333-7113
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our family had a couple virtual visits with Dr. Ahmed along with my elderly mother as his patient. Because of the pandemic, it was at a very difficult time to try to find a psychiatrist, particularly for geriatric care. But as busy as Dr. Ahmed must have been, I never felt rushed on the appointment, he always listened to us and addressed our concerns as a family and was very respectful and personable with my mother. He followed up with us by phone when she was in the hospital. He is a doctor who really cares about his patients, and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1700838554
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Bowld Hospital
- King Edward Medical University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.