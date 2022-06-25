Overview of Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed, MD

Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Ahmed works at Healthy Minds in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Dewitt, MI, Okemos, MI and Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.