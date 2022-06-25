See All Psychiatrists in East Lansing, MI
Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (39)
Map Pin Small East Lansing, MI
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed, MD

Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Ahmed works at Healthy Minds in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Dewitt, MI, Okemos, MI and Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Care Givers Home Health LLC
    1750 E Grand River Ave Ste 103, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 403-6026
  2. 2
    Healthy Minds
    240 S Bridge St, Dewitt, MI 48820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 277-0200
  3. 3
    Psych. One Pllc
    2390 Woodlake Dr Ste 380, Okemos, MI 48864 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 333-7113
  4. 4
    Healthy Minds
    4763 S Old US Highway 23 Ste C1, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 333-7113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia - Mental Retardation - Deafness - Retinitis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health

    Jun 25, 2022
    Our family had a couple virtual visits with Dr. Ahmed along with my elderly mother as his patient. Because of the pandemic, it was at a very difficult time to try to find a psychiatrist, particularly for geriatric care. But as busy as Dr. Ahmed must have been, I never felt rushed on the appointment, he always listened to us and addressed our concerns as a family and was very respectful and personable with my mother. He followed up with us by phone when she was in the hospital. He is a doctor who really cares about his patients, and I would highly recommend him.
    EllensYoungest — Jun 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed, MD
    About Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700838554
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tennessee Bowld Hospital
    • King Edward Medical University
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

