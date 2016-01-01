Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, MD
Overview of Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, MD
Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
-
1
Zulfiqar Ali, MD1900 Mowry Ave Ste 105, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 537-2920
-
2
Saint Rose Hospital27200 Calaroga Ave, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 264-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Rose Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
About Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1093740227
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Chest Pain and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.