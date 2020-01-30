Dr. Zurab Davili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zurab Davili, MD
Overview of Dr. Zurab Davili, MD
Dr. Zurab Davili, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center, UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.
Dr. Davili's Office Locations
Drs. Levine & Reigle, Inc13221 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 753-0018
- 2 7580 Auburn Rd Ste 108, Concord Township, OH 44077 Directions (440) 753-0018
- 3 6803 Mayfield Rd Ste 418 Bldg 1, Mayfield Hts, OH 44124 Directions (440) 753-0018
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Davili was very professional and so was everyone in the office. He explained everything to me and gave me my options. I would highly recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Zurab Davili, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1831391366
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Urology
