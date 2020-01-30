See All Urologists in Chardon, OH
Dr. Zurab Davili, MD

Urology
3.3 (15)
Map Pin Small Chardon, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Zurab Davili, MD

Dr. Zurab Davili, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center, UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.

Dr. Davili works at Drs. Levine & Reigle, Inc in Chardon, OH with other offices in Concord Township, OH and Mayfield Hts, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davili's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Drs. Levine & Reigle, Inc
    13221 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 753-0018
  2. 2
    7580 Auburn Rd Ste 108, Concord Township, OH 44077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 753-0018
  3. 3
    6803 Mayfield Rd Ste 418 Bldg 1, Mayfield Hts, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 753-0018

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • UH Geauga Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Zurab Davili, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831391366
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zurab Davili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davili has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davili has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Davili. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davili.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

