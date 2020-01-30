Overview of Dr. Zurab Davili, MD

Dr. Zurab Davili, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center, UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.



Dr. Davili works at Drs. Levine & Reigle, Inc in Chardon, OH with other offices in Concord Township, OH and Mayfield Hts, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.