Dr. Elham Abouhamzeh, PSY.D

Psychology
3.8 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Elham Abouhamzeh, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Irvine, CA. 

Dr. Abouhamzeh works at Dr. Elham Abouhamzeh in Irvine, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Elham Abouhamzeh
    2102 Business Center Dr, Irvine, CA 92612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 486-4669
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    SoCal Therapists Psychological Services
    2570 N 1st St, San Jose, CA 95131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 442-8186
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 28, 2019
    I recommend my therapist to my loved ones since I had a great experience.
    — May 28, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Elham Abouhamzeh, PSY.D
    About Dr. Elham Abouhamzeh, PSY.D

    • Psychology
    • English, Persian
    • 1386092880
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elham Abouhamzeh, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abouhamzeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abouhamzeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abouhamzeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abouhamzeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abouhamzeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abouhamzeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

