Dr. Eric Gourley, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Gourley, MD
Dr. Eric Gourley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Gourley works at
Dr. Gourley's Office Locations
Colorado Urology11960 Lioness Way Ste 210, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 963-0046
Colorado Urology1411 S Potomac St Ste 210, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (720) 764-6360Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Colorado Urology - Lone Tree / Park Meadows10535 Park Meadows Blvd Ste 102, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 276-7745
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Gourley, MD
- Urology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1336463447
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gourley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gourley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gourley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gourley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gourley.
