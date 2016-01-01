See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Erin Hassett, RN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Erin Hassett, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Erin Hassett, RN

Erin Hassett, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Erin Hassett works at Weill Cornell Endocrine Surgery in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Gisela Vasquez, FNP
Gisela Vasquez, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Michelle Mercurius, NP
Michelle Mercurius, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Daniel Boadu, NPP
Daniel Boadu, NPP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Erin Hassett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine Surgery
    525 E 68th St # F2024, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-5130

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Erin Hassett?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Erin Hassett, RN
How would you rate your experience with Erin Hassett, RN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Erin Hassett to family and friends

Erin Hassett's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Erin Hassett

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Erin Hassett, RN.

About Erin Hassett, RN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780814046
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Erin Hassett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Erin Hassett works at Weill Cornell Endocrine Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Erin Hassett’s profile.

Erin Hassett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erin Hassett.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erin Hassett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erin Hassett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Erin Hassett, RN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.