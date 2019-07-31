See All Clinical Psychologists in Washington, DC
Dr. Fabiana Franco, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Fabiana Franco, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Washington, DC. 

Dr. Franco works at Fabiana Franco PH.D LLC in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fabiana Franco PH.D LLC
    2000 P St NW Ste 610, Washington, DC 20036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 641-5126

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Fabiana Franco, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1417146309
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fabiana Franco, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Franco works at Fabiana Franco PH.D LLC in Washington, DC. View the full address on Dr. Franco’s profile.

Dr. Franco speaks French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

