Dr. George Sachs, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Sachs, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. George Sachs, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology.
Dr. Sachs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Childrens Inst Intl-burton E Green Ctr21810 Normandie Ave, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (213) 385-5100
-
2
New York Neuromodulation Medical Pllc235 W 76th St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10023 Directions (646) 807-8900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sachs?
Doctor George Sachs helps children who suffer from emotional issues and behavioral problems. I guarantee that your children, and family, will improve after just one session with Doctor George Sachs. I strongly recommend Sachs Center and you cannot place a price on a healthy and happy family. Thank you so much George.
About Dr. George Sachs, PSY.D
- Adolescent Psychology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1265559462
Education & Certifications
- Children's Institute
- Children's Insititute
- Illinois School Of Professional Psychology
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachs works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.