Dr. Gila Schwerd, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
3.4 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Gila Schwerd, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Flushing, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    13718 Jewel Ave, Flushing, NY 11367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 544-7912

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Apr 02, 2019

About Dr. Gila Schwerd, PSY.D

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083787204
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Schwerd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwerd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwerd.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwerd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwerd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

