Hannah Mainstain, NP

Family Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Hannah Mainstain, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Hannah Mainstain works at LifeBridge Health Primary Care at Quarry Lake-Drive/Dr. Yaniv Berger in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LifeBridge Health Primary Care at Quarry Lake-Drive/Dr. Yaniv Berger
    2700 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore, MD 21209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 469-5544
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Hannah Mainstain, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942857917
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

