Dr. Hector Varas Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hector Varas Jr, MD

Dr. Hector Varas Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Varas Jr works at Florida Medical Practice in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Varas Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Medical Practice
    330 SW 27th Ave Ste 308, Miami, FL 33135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 503-4085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 13, 2023
    Very positive experience. He took the time to answer all my questions, and I didn't feel rushed.
    About Dr. Hector Varas Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437681350
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hector Varas Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varas Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varas Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varas Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varas Jr works at Florida Medical Practice in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Varas Jr’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Varas Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varas Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varas Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varas Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

