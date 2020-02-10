James Self, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Self is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Self, LMFT
James Self, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Dallas, TX.
Self and Associates6130 Richmond Ave, Dallas, TX 75214 Directions (214) 732-6121
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
James is a knowledgeable and caring professional. He has helped my family through tragic health issues and loss and the most challenging life issues that anyone can encounter. Words cannot express the gratitude and admiration we have. Jeff
About James Self, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1134292170
James Self accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Self has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed James Self. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Self.
