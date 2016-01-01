See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lexington, NC
James Wright, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

James Wright, FNP

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of James Wright, FNP

James Wright, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, NC. 

James Wright works at Novant Health Cotton Grove Family Medicine in Lexington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

James Wright's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cotton Grove Family Medicine
    1926 Cotton Grove Rd, Lexington, NC 27292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7848
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with James Wright?

    Photo: James Wright, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with James Wright, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending James Wright to family and friends

    James Wright's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with James Wright

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about James Wright, FNP.

    About James Wright, FNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1548619562
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Wright, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    James Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Wright works at Novant Health Cotton Grove Family Medicine in Lexington, NC. View the full address on James Wright’s profile.

    James Wright has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with James Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.