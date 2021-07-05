Jamie Schubert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jamie Schubert, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jamie Schubert, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Jamie Schubert works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clarity Clinic3665 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60613 Directions (773) 496-4433
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jamie Schubert?
Wonderful! She listened attentively and took her time with me. She was wonderful and intelligent. I highly recommend her
About Jamie Schubert, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447721790
Frequently Asked Questions
Jamie Schubert accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Schubert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jamie Schubert works at
2 patients have reviewed Jamie Schubert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Schubert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Schubert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Schubert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.