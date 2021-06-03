Javier Avila, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Javier Avila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Javier Avila, PA-C
Overview
Javier Avila, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Javier Avila works at
Locations
Monos Health Institute6120 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 948-8660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Personal and knows his craft 100%. Communicates great, very easy To talk to, tons of charisma. Extremely likable and trustworthy
About Javier Avila, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477641504
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Javier Avila has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Javier Avila accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Javier Avila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Javier Avila speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Javier Avila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Javier Avila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Javier Avila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Javier Avila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.