See All Chiropractors in Saint Peters, MO
Dr. Jerry Leech, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jerry Leech, DC

Chiropractic
3.1 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jerry Leech, DC is a Chiropractor in Saint Peters, MO. 

Dr. Leech works at American Pain Institute in Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    american pain institute
    2730 S Saint Peters Pkwy Ste 104, Saint Peters, MO 63303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 244-5239
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Leech?

    Oct 24, 2022
    Dr. Leech is by far the most astonishing chiropractor I have ever encountered. I worked in the dental field for 15 years. I spent 15 years of my life sitting in that chai, in the same position hunching and bending over over for over eight hours a day. Let me tell you exactly took a toll on my body! Needless to say my sciatic was affecting my every day life. Some days it literally hurt to walk! I was in so much pain I couldn’t take it anymore. I knew it was time to reach out for medical attention. I was referred to Dr. Leech through word of mouth, which in my opinion is the best type of referral there is. Let me tell you this man has the hands of an angel i as crazy as it sounds it only took about three or four visits before I was back to myself again. He was my medication and he saved my career! If you have any kind of back pain sciatic pain neck pain you have to go see for yourself! Understanding, humble, and down to earth bedside manner w/ healing hands of an angel!!!!
    Blessed patient — Oct 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jerry Leech, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jerry Leech, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leech to family and friends

    Dr. Leech's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Leech

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jerry Leech, DC.

    About Dr. Jerry Leech, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730517574
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Leech, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leech works at American Pain Institute in Saint Peters, MO. View the full address on Dr. Leech’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Leech. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leech.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jerry Leech, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.