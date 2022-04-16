See All Physicians Assistants in Staten Island, NY
Overview

Jessica Crespo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Staten Island, NY. 

Jessica Crespo works at Samala R Swamy MD in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Samala R. Swamy MD PC
    1366 Victory Blvd Ste B, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 442-8351

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
I have known Jessica Crespo for more than 20+ years, primarily through my then Cardiologist. I was always comforted by the fact that Jessica was always with my doctor, however many times Jessica was the only medical personnel to check me out. She is a professional, focused, a specialist in internal medicine, and easy to talk to. Now Jesica is working with my GP/Internist and I am so delighted to see her again. Oohra!
Apr 16, 2022
About Jessica Crespo, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720203607
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jessica Crespo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jessica Crespo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jessica Crespo works at Samala R Swamy MD in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Jessica Crespo’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jessica Crespo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Crespo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Crespo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Crespo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

