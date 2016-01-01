See All Clinical Psychologists in Chula Vista, CA
Dr. Joachim Reimann, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Dr. Joachim Reimann, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chula Vista, CA. 

Dr. Reimann works at Dr. Joachim Reimann in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Joachim Reimann
    690 Otay Lakes Rd Ste 210, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 991-0592

Anxiety
Independent Forensic Evaluation
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Independent Forensic Evaluation
Major Depressive Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Joachim Reimann, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English, German
    • 1154422087
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joachim Reimann, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reimann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reimann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reimann works at Dr. Joachim Reimann in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Dr. Reimann’s profile.

    Dr. Reimann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reimann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reimann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reimann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

