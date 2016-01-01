Dr. Geddes III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Geddes III, OD
Overview of Dr. John Geddes III, OD
Dr. John Geddes III, OD is an Optometrist in Summerfield, FL.
Dr. Geddes III works at
Dr. Geddes III' Office Locations
-
1
Wal-mart Stores East Lp17961 S Us Highway 441, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 360-0306
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geddes III?
About Dr. John Geddes III, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1952339921
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geddes III accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geddes III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geddes III works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Geddes III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geddes III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geddes III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geddes III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.