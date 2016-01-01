See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Summerfield, FL
Dr. John Geddes III, OD

Optometry
5.0 (3)
Overview of Dr. John Geddes III, OD

Dr. John Geddes III, OD is an Optometrist in Summerfield, FL. 

Dr. Geddes III works at Wal-mart Stores East Lp in Summerfield, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Geddes III' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wal-mart Stores East Lp
    17961 S Us Highway 441, Summerfield, FL 34491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 360-0306
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. John Geddes III, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952339921
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geddes III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geddes III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geddes III works at Wal-mart Stores East Lp in Summerfield, FL. View the full address on Dr. Geddes III’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Geddes III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geddes III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geddes III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geddes III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

