Overview

Dr. John Rotondi, PHD is a Psychologist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Psychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Rotondi works at john m rotondi Phd and associates, belleville, nj in Belleville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.