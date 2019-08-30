See All Chiropractors in Marietta, GA
Dr. Joseph Esposito, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joseph Esposito, DC

Chiropractic
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Joseph Esposito, DC is a Chiropractor in Marietta, GA. They graduated from Life University, Marietta GA.

Dr. Esposito works at Health Plus Wellness Center in Marietta, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA and Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Plus Wellness Center
    950 Cobb Pkwy S Ste 190, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-7387
  2. 2
    Health Plus Wellness Center
    1000 Whitlock Ave NW Ste 340, Marietta, GA 30064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-7387
  3. 3
    Health Plus Wellness Center
    3473 Satellite Blvd Ste 208N, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-7387
  4. 4
    Health Plus Wellness Center
    7454 Hannover Pkwy S Ste 240, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-7387

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acid Reflux
Acupuncture
Allergy Testing
Acid Reflux
Acupuncture
Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Esposito?

    Aug 30, 2019
    I've been seeing Dr Joe & his staff for over 10 years. The fact that he is also a nutritionist has been a great help to me in improving my diet & overall health. I've experienced positive results from their adjustments, diet recommendations & supplements: less dizziness, less depression, weight loss, less pain.
    Adrian — Aug 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Esposito, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Esposito, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Esposito to family and friends

    Dr. Esposito's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Esposito

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Esposito, DC.

    About Dr. Joseph Esposito, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073504494
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University, Marietta GA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Esposito, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esposito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esposito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esposito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esposito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Esposito, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.