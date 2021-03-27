Dr. Kaminskas accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julie Kaminskas, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julie Kaminskas, PHD is a Psychologist in Flagstaff, AZ.
Dr. Kaminskas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northern Arizona Neuropsychology PC616 N Beaver St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 773-9390
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaminskas?
Years ago Dr Kaminskas helped our entire family. She is amazing and I would recommend her to any family needing support. She is great with children and young adults too. She is just the best!!
About Dr. Julie Kaminskas, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1992831119
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaminskas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaminskas works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminskas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminskas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminskas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaminskas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.