Dr. Julie Reich, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Reich, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julie Reich, PHD is a Psychologist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida, Department Of Psychology.
Dr. Reich works at
Locations
-
1
Reich Psychological Services and Research, Inc.6275 E Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 Directions (813) 857-5356
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reich?
Dr. Reich was a blessing to our family. We were struggling with anxiety and loss of a close friend. Dr. Reich taught coping mechanisms to deal with the anxienty, which have carried through as our child matured. She was always willing to listen and assist us in our time of need. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Julie Reich, PHD
- Psychology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1619121647
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- University Of South Florida, Department Of Psychology
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reich works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.