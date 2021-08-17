See All Nurse Practitioners in Pembroke Pines, FL
Kandace Eagle, ARNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kandace Eagle, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Kandace Eagle works at Compass Health Systems, PA in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Compass Health Systems, PA
    1601 N Palm Ave Ste 211, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 852-6672
  2. 2
    Boynton Beach office
    8200 S Jog Rd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 752-9490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Florida Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 17, 2021
    Kandace Eagle has provided me with exceptional service and care for about a year now. My previous experiences with other providers were subpar to say the least— completely negligent to scheduled appointments, rescheduling without notice, impossible to reach when there was a need. I have not once had these problems with Kandace. In fact, when the coordinating staff forgets to reach out and notify me of a appointment, or if I miss a call appointment, Kandace always comes back around in between her following scheduled appointments and squeezes our appointment in between. She has gone above and beyond all others I have received care from. I am so grateful for her reliability, expertise, and calming demeanor— it is greatly appreciated.
    Anna- an appreciative patient — Aug 17, 2021
    About Kandace Eagle, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477884815
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Oregon Health & Science Univ
    Undergraduate School

