Kandace Eagle, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kandace Eagle, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Kandace Eagle works at
Locations
Compass Health Systems, PA1601 N Palm Ave Ste 211, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (888) 852-6672
Boynton Beach office8200 S Jog Rd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions (561) 752-9490
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- First Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Kandace Eagle has provided me with exceptional service and care for about a year now. My previous experiences with other providers were subpar to say the least— completely negligent to scheduled appointments, rescheduling without notice, impossible to reach when there was a need. I have not once had these problems with Kandace. In fact, when the coordinating staff forgets to reach out and notify me of a appointment, or if I miss a call appointment, Kandace always comes back around in between her following scheduled appointments and squeezes our appointment in between. She has gone above and beyond all others I have received care from. I am so grateful for her reliability, expertise, and calming demeanor— it is greatly appreciated.
About Kandace Eagle, ARNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477884815
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science Univ
