Katy Holder, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Katy Holder, PA-C is an Urology Physician Assistant in Meridian, ID.
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7323
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian222 N 2nd St Ste 115, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 448-7325Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- West Valley Medical Center
- Anthem
Katy listen to everything you say. She explain very clear everything you ask. She is so compassionate. She show the love for the patients. She is very nice. and understands your situation, and try to find the solution for it.
- Urology (Physician Assistant)
- English
