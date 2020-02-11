Overview

Dr. Kelly Barrington, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Massachusetts School Of Professional Psychology (Mspp).



Dr. Barrington works at Altamonte Neuropsychology in Oviedo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.