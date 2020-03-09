See All Physicians Assistants in Burlington, MA
Kelly Pastor, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Kelly Pastor, PA is a Physician Assistant in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.

Kelly Pastor works at Burlington OBGYN Associates in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Burlington OBGYN Associates Inc
    101 Cambridge St Ste 160, Burlington, MA 01803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 272-4667
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amenorrhea
Endometriosis
Gynecologic Disorders
Amenorrhea
Endometriosis
Gynecologic Disorders

Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Massachusetts Group Insurance Commission (GIC)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2020
    Caring and really knowledgeable. I saw her through my first healthy pregnancy and my recent miscarriage. She handled both amazingly well
    Anna S. — Mar 09, 2020
    About Kelly Pastor, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942641816
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook University
    Undergraduate School
    • National Polytechnic Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Pastor, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Pastor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Pastor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Pastor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Pastor works at Burlington OBGYN Associates in Burlington, MA. View the full address on Kelly Pastor’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kelly Pastor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Pastor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Pastor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Pastor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

