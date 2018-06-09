Kelly Tonelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Tonelli, PSY
Overview
Kelly Tonelli, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Irvine, CA.
Kelly Tonelli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kelly Tonelli Psychologist - A Professional Corporation10 Corporate Park Ste 215, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (949) 444-6486
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Tonelli?
Dr. Tonelli is absolutely wonderful. I struggle with anxiety and depression and have seen several therapists in the past, but always quit going because I wasn't getting anything useful out of our sessions and I didn't feel like the previous therapists actually cared about me at all. After just 2 or 3 months of weekly sessions with Dr. Tonelli, I can honestly say I feel an improvement in my well being - as so do my family and friends.
About Kelly Tonelli, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1407070386
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Tonelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Tonelli works at
Kelly Tonelli speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Kelly Tonelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Tonelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Tonelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Tonelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.