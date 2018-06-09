See All Clinical Psychologists in Irvine, CA
Kelly Tonelli, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (4)
Overview

Kelly Tonelli, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Irvine, CA. 

Kelly Tonelli works at Kelly Tonelli Psychologist - A Professional Corporation in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kelly Tonelli Psychologist - A Professional Corporation
    10 Corporate Park Ste 215, Irvine, CA 92606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 444-6486
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Jun 09, 2018
    Dr. Tonelli is absolutely wonderful. I struggle with anxiety and depression and have seen several therapists in the past, but always quit going because I wasn't getting anything useful out of our sessions and I didn't feel like the previous therapists actually cared about me at all. After just 2 or 3 months of weekly sessions with Dr. Tonelli, I can honestly say I feel an improvement in my well being - as so do my family and friends.
    marta0211 in Huntington Beach, CA — Jun 09, 2018
    About Kelly Tonelli, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407070386
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Tonelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Tonelli works at Kelly Tonelli Psychologist - A Professional Corporation in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Kelly Tonelli’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kelly Tonelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Tonelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Tonelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Tonelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

