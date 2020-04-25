Kiley Faires, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kiley Faires is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kiley Faires, FNP-BC
Overview of Kiley Faires, FNP-BC
Kiley Faires, FNP-BC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Belleville, IL. They graduated from Southern Illinois University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Kiley Faires works at
Kiley Faires' Office Locations
BJC Medical Group Internal Medicine at Belleville4600 Memorial Dr Ste 360, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 222-7280
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Whenever I see Kiley, she is very professional and compassionate. She listens to my concerns and does an ACTUAL checkup and not just ask questions. One in a million healthcare professional
About Kiley Faires, FNP-BC
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1366806838
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University

