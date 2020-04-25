Overview of Kiley Faires, FNP-BC

Kiley Faires, FNP-BC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Belleville, IL. They graduated from Southern Illinois University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Kiley Faires works at BJC Medical Group Internal Medicine at Belleville in Belleville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.