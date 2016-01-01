Dr. Kim Feingold, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feingold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Feingold, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kim Feingold, PHD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Feingold works at
Locations
-
1
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feingold?
About Dr. Kim Feingold, PHD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1467481515
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feingold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feingold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feingold works at
Dr. Feingold has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feingold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feingold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feingold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.