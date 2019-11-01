Dr. Gerwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristine Gerwell, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kristine Gerwell, PHD is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Gerwell works at
Locations
-
1
Kristine Johnston Gerwell Ph.d. PC130 Lewis St, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 829-7471Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerwell?
Dr. Gerwell is one of thee most fairest person I have EVER encountered!!! She is honest, compassionate, and very Candid! Her professionalism ranks beyond the "Five Star" mark!!
About Dr. Kristine Gerwell, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1558422923
Education & Certifications
- Hofstra University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerwell works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.