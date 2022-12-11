Dr. Kweku Micah, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Micah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kweku Micah, OD is an Optometrist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Micah works at
Dr. Micah's Office Locations
Clearview Eye Care6180 Glenway Ave Unit H, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 662-0157
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Micah is wonderful. Very easy to talk to as well
About Dr. Kweku Micah, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Micah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Micah accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Micah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Micah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Micah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Micah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Micah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.