Lana Kim, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lana Kim, CRNP

Lana Kim, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Lana Kim works at Mark Spier Podiatry in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lana Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Center
    7602 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 663-8100

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 23, 2022
CRNP Kim gave me more in depth and personal care than any doctor I have been to see in my adult life.
Michael Duncan — Sep 23, 2022
About Lana Kim, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1376952184
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

