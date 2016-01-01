See All Gastroenterologists in Philadelphia, PA
Lauren Moore, PA-C

Gastroenterology
Overview

Lauren Moore, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Lauren Moore works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Cottman Ave in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Einstein Gastroenterology at Cottman Ave
    Einstein Gastroenterology at Cottman Ave
700 Cottman Ave Ste 201, Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 742-9900

Acid Reflux
Crohn's Disease
Diarrhea
Heartburn
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ulcerative Colitis
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing

About Lauren Moore, PA-C

  • Gastroenterology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1578840922
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Lauren Moore, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lauren Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lauren Moore works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Cottman Ave in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Lauren Moore’s profile.

Lauren Moore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Moore.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.