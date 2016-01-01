Dr. Lawrence Stern, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Stern, OD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Stern, OD is an Optometrist in Anthem, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry.
Locations
Naturpathic Pediatrics & Family Medicine4205 W Anthem Way Ste 101, Anthem, AZ 85086 Directions (623) 879-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Stern, OD
- Optometry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326045618
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
- University of Florida
Dr. Stern speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
