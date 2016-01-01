Overview

Dr. Lawrence Stern, OD is an Optometrist in Anthem, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry.



Dr. Stern works at Arizona Eyecare in Anthem, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.