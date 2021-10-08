See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Leslie Maynard, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Leslie Maynard, APRN

Leslie Maynard, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Leslie Maynard works at Access Wellness Group in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Leslie Maynard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Telehealth through Access Wellness Group(doxy.me/drmseitz)
    2401 Regency Rd Ste 101, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 309-0309
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Ridge Behavioral Health System
    3050 Rio Dosa Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 268-6410
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Leslie Maynard, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1265877880
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leslie Maynard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Leslie Maynard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leslie Maynard works at Access Wellness Group in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Leslie Maynard’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Leslie Maynard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Maynard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Maynard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Maynard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

