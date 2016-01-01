See All Hematologists in Plainfield, IL
Lindsey Garnett, APRN

Hematology & Oncology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lindsey Garnett, APRN

Lindsey Garnett, APRN is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. 

Lindsey Garnett works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Plainfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lindsey Garnett's Office Locations

  1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    24600 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 646-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
    About Lindsey Garnett, APRN

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437634987
