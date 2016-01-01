See All Physicians Assistants in Henderson, NV
Lindsey Reynolds, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lindsey Reynolds, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. 

Lindsey Reynolds works at P3 Medical Group in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    P3 Medical Group
    100 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 239, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 844-4841
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • SelectHealth

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lindsey Reynolds, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992042758
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsey Reynolds, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lindsey Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsey Reynolds works at P3 Medical Group in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Lindsey Reynolds’s profile.

    Lindsey Reynolds has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Reynolds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

