Dr. Sankin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsey Sankin, PHD
Dr. Lindsey Sankin, PHD is a Psychologist in White Plains, NY.
Dr. Sankin works at
Location:
New York-presbyterian Hospital Westchester Division, 21 Bloomingdale Rd, White Plains, NY 10605
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Sankin is an extremely skilled and talented practitioner whose no-nonsense and results-oriented approach helped me regain control over my anxiety and OCD symptoms. Dr. Sankin is highly knowledgeable about anxiety disorders and OCD treatment and excels as a cognitive-behavioral therapist. After completing 15 sessions with Dr. Sankin, I saw a substantial decline in my OCD symptomos. In addition, Dr. Sankin was excellent at providing perspective into my cognitive distortions (of which I was unaware) and provided me with vital self-calming and CBT tools to address future anxiety and OCD flare-ups.
About Dr. Lindsey Sankin, PHD

